Rangers' Morgan Barron: On prospect map

Barron scored twice to help lead Cornell to a 4-0 shutout of Union College on Friday.

Less than two years ago, Barron was a sixth-round draft pick of the Rangers (174th overall) out of small St. Andrew's College in Canada. Now, he's a legitimate NHL prospect. The 20-year-old has been Cornell's best player all season long (11 goals, 23 points in 20 games) and he finds himself among the nation's leaders in shots on goal with 96 in those 20 contests. Barron has a long way to go to crack an NHL roster one day, but the fact he is even in the conversation is a massive win for both himself and the Rangers organization. Keep an eye on his progress.