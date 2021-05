Barron finished his rookie season with one goal in five games.

Barron managed to score on one of his three shots but is still searching for his first NHL assist. Prior to being called up by the Rangers, he produced at a point-per-game pace in 21 appearances with AHL Hartford. With good size (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) and a highly praised hockey IQ, the 22-year-old Cornell product has the tools to carve out a consistent bottom-six role in the NHL.