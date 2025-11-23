Aspinall scored twice and added an assist in OHL Flint's 4-3 win over Guelph on Saturday.

Aspinall has three multi-goal games -- all of which have been three or more points -- over his last four outings. He's up to 31 points over 20 contests this season, including 11 points in that aforementioned four-game span. The Rangers prospect should continue to be a leading scorer for Flint if this uptick in offense is here to stay.