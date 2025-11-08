Aspinall scored a goal and added two assists in OHL Flint's 9-3 win over North Bay on Friday.

Over eight games since Aspinall signed his entry-level deal with the Rangers, he has two goals and seven assists. The 19-year-old winger has a total of eight goals and 19 points through 14 appearances, which is a strong start considering he was limited to 47 points in 62 regular-season outings a year ago. Aspinall was a fifth round pick in 2024, so he will need continued development time before potentially making an impact with the Rangers.