Aspinall scored a goal and added three assists in OHL Flint's 6-3 win over North Bay on Sunday.

Aspinall has been a big playmaker in January, earning two goals and nine assists over eight contests this month. The Rangers prospect is up to 24 goals and 62 points through 42 appearances this season, which has him leading the OHL. He'll try to keep that lead for the rest of the season, though some World Junior Championship participants may have momentum after their time at the tournament.