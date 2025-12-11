Aspinall had a hat trick and two assists in OHL Flint's 9-1 win over Guelph on Wednesday.

Aspinall's had a few good games lately, but this was his best of the year. He's on a 12-game point streak consisting of 13 goals and 14 assists. That surge has fueled his rise to 21 goals and 47 points over 28 appearances this season, matching his point total from 62 regular-season outings in 2024-25. Aspinall's stock is rising significantly in his second post-draft year, but it'll still be a while before he's in position to compete for an NHL job with the Rangers.