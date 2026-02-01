Rangers' Nathan Aspinall: Produces trio of assists in OHL win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aspinall recorded three assists in OHL Flint's 6-3 win over Sarnia on Saturday.
Aspinall has five helpers over his last two games. He's scored just one goal in his last 11 contests, but he's added 14 assists in that span. Overall, the Rangers prospect is at 67 points (24 goals, 43 helpers) through 46 outings in a breakout OHL campaign.
