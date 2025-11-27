Aspinall scored twice and added two assists in OHL Flint's 5-4 win over Saginaw on Wednesday.

This was Aspinall's four two-goal game in his last six outings. It's a remarkable surge for the 19-year-old winger, who is up to 17 goals and 36 points over 22 contests this. The Rangers prospect is in a full-on breakout season, as he's just 11 points back of matching his total from the 2024-25 regular season, which he accumulated in 62 appearances.