Rangers' Nathan Aspinall: Tallies twice in season-ending loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aspinall scored twice in OHL Flint's 5-3 loss to Windsor in Game 4 on Thursday.
With the loss, Flint's season has come to a close. Aspinall put up 10 goals and seven assists over eight playoff outings, including four goals over four games in this second-round series. The 20-year-old forward is under contract, so he'll likely begin 2026-27 with AHL Hartford.
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