Rangers' Nathan Aspinall: Three more assists in OHL win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aspinall logged three assists in OHL Flint's 7-4 win over Sarnia on Wednesday.
Aspinall had hit a little bit of a quiet patch with just one goal over his last four games. Despite that short quiet stretch, the 19-year-old has 55 points (23 goals, 32 helpers) in 37 outings this season. Aspinall has already set a career high in points this year is likely to finish well above a point-per-game pace as long as his offense doesn't drop.
