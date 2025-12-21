default-cbs-image
Aspinall posted three assists in OHL Flint's 5-3 win over Erie.

Aspinall has five goals and eight assists over eight contests in December. The 19-year-old forward continues to impress, logging 22 goals and 29 helpers over 32 appearances. He's already earned a career high in points and could push to top 100 for the season if he can keep up this pace all year.

