Pionk will participate in the 2018 IIHF World Championship next month, USA Hockey reports.

The Minnesota native skipped the NHL Entry Draft, but he fit in well after signing a two-year, two-way contract with the Rangers last May. Poink scored once to complement 13 assists over 28 games at the highest level, and five of those helpers took place on the man advantage. A mobile defenseman, Poink will turn 23 years old in late July; there's plenty to like about his career trajectory and the international experience figures to fast-track his development.