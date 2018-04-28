Rangers' Neal Pionk: Added to World Championship roster for USA
Pionk will participate in the 2018 IIHF World Championship next month, USA Hockey reports.
The Minnesota native skipped the NHL Entry Draft, but he fit in well after signing a two-year, two-way contract with the Rangers last May. Poink scored once to complement 13 assists over 28 games at the highest level, and five of those helpers took place on the man advantage. A mobile defenseman, Poink will turn 23 years old in late July; there's plenty to like about his career trajectory and the international experience figures to fast-track his development.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...