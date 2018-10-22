Rangers' Neal Pionk: Assists lone Rangers' goal
Pionk had an assist during Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames.
Pionk helped the Rangers from being shutout, logging a team-high 25 minutes on the ice, including a minute and a half on the power play. Pionk finished with a -2 rating, but led the Rangers with six shots in the loss. The assist was Pionk's fourth of the year.
More News
-
Rangers' Neal Pionk: Three helpers in OT loss•
-
Rangers' Neal Pionk: Best outing of season Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Neal Pionk: Two helpers in OT win over Devils•
-
Rangers' Neal Pionk: Added to World Championship roster for USA•
-
Rangers' Neal Pionk: Scores first NHL goal Saturday•
-
Rangers' Neal Pionk: Notches three assists Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.