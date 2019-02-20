Rangers' Neal Pionk: Avoids serious eye damage
Pionk did not suffer any damage to his vision after getting hit in the right eye with Sidney Crosby's high stick in Sunday's game against the Penguins, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
It remains to be seen if Pionk will be able to play against the Wild on Thursday, but obviously, it's encouraging news that the defenseman has dodged a serious eye injury. Cyrgalis added Wednesday that Pionk's eye remains "significantly bruised and swollen," though he is showing improvement each day.
