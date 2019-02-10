Rangers' Neal Pionk: Back in lineup Sunday
Pionk will play in Sunday's game versus the Maple Leafs after being a healthy scratch for the last two contests.
Coach David Quinn will roll seven defensemen in this outing. Pionk has struggled lately with no points and a minus-5 rating over the last five games. He'll likely re-enter the fold on the power play as well, but fantasy owners may want to hold off until they know his role for certain.
