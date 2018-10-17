Pionk recorded season highs in shots (four) and ice time (21:38) in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Pionk has decent offensive instincts, so it was nice to see him be aggressive with his shot after launching the puck on net just twice over his first three appearances. The 23-year-old Minnesotan is part of an eight-man group vying for six spots on New York's blue line, but Pionk should draw in consistently if he can replicate this effort on a nightly basis.