Rangers' Neal Pionk: Best outing of season Tuesday
Pionk recorded season highs in shots (four) and ice time (21:38) in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Avalanche.
Pionk has decent offensive instincts, so it was nice to see him be aggressive with his shot after launching the puck on net just twice over his first three appearances. The 23-year-old Minnesotan is part of an eight-man group vying for six spots on New York's blue line, but Pionk should draw in consistently if he can replicate this effort on a nightly basis.
More News
-
Rangers' Neal Pionk: Two helpers in OT win over Devils•
-
Rangers' Neal Pionk: Added to World Championship roster for USA•
-
Rangers' Neal Pionk: Scores first NHL goal Saturday•
-
Rangers' Neal Pionk: Notches three assists Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Neal Pionk: Contributes first multi-point showing•
-
Rangers' Neal Pionk: Gets first NHL point•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...