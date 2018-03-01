Pionk dished out a pair of assists to help his team escape with a 6-5 overtime win over Vancouver on Wednesday.

Pionk is adjusting to his role in New York, and getting his name on the scoresheet twice will be a big help from that. For now, he's mainly a name to think about for the future, as the 22-year-old hasn't yet shown the consistency needed to slow down Rangers' opponents.

