Rangers' Neal Pionk: Contributes first multi-point showing
Pionk dished out a pair of assists to help his team escape with a 6-5 overtime win over Vancouver on Wednesday.
Pionk is adjusting to his role in New York, and getting his name on the scoresheet twice will be a big help from that. For now, he's mainly a name to think about for the future, as the 22-year-old hasn't yet shown the consistency needed to slow down Rangers' opponents.
