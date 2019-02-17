Rangers' Neal Pionk: Expected to play Tuesday
Pionk (undisclosed) is expected to play Tuesday in Carolina, Jon Lane of NHL.com reports.
Rangers coach David Quinn said that Pionk didn't return in the third period for precautionary reasons which is great news for the 23-year-old. He has five goals and 20 points in his first full NHL campaign.
