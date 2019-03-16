Pionk scored his sixth goal of the season in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Flames.

Pionk had been held out of the goal column since Dec. 22, a span of 29 games during which he only collected two helpers. The undrafted 23-year-old had started the season well, but has seen his production dry up since the calendar flipped to 2019. Pionk has five goals and 17 helpers in 62 appearances this season, and also carries a minus-11 rating.