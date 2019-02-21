Rangers' Neal Pionk: Gearing up to play
Pionk (eye) is fit to play in Thursday's game against the Wild, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Rangers coach David Quinn said Pionk will play in the upcoming contest, but it's not clear at this point who he'll bump out of the lineup. Based on our own projections, leading candidates to make room for Pionk include Brendan Smith and Adam McQuaid, but the line rushes in pregame warmups will prove the ultimate hint of where the defenseman will be slotted in.
