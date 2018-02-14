Pionk picked up his first point with a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Minnesota.

Pionk made the most of his 31 seconds on the power play, as he dished out a helper on Kevin Hayes' second-period tally. With the Rangers banged up on the blue line and making a concerted effort to get younger, Pionk could make a push to stay with the big club the rest of the way.