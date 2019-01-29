Pionk (lower body) is expected to return to action Tuesday against the Flyers, NHL.com's David Satriano reports.

Pionk missed the Rangers' last three games prior to the All-Star break due to a lower-body injury, but it appears the week off afforded him enough time to return to full health. The 23-year-old blueliner, who's totaled five goals and 20 points in 42 appearances this season, is expected to skate on New York's bottom pairing against Philadelphia.