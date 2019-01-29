Rangers' Neal Pionk: Good to go
Pionk (lower body) is expected to return to action Tuesday against the Flyers, NHL.com's David Satriano reports.
Pionk missed the Rangers' last three games prior to the All-Star break due to a lower-body injury, but it appears the week off afforded him enough time to return to full health. The 23-year-old blueliner, who's totaled five goals and 20 points in 42 appearances this season, is expected to skate on New York's bottom pairing against Philadelphia.
