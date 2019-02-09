Rangers' Neal Pionk: Has sat two straight
Pionk has been scratched for each of the Rangers' past two games.
With seven healthy blueliners vying for six spots on game day, Pionk drew the short end of the stick Wednesday against the Bruins and Friday against the Hurricanes. Coach David Quinn could opt to shake things up Sunday against the Maple Leafs after his team suffered a 3-0 loss in its most recent game, and a nontraditional lineup featuring seven defensemen can't be ruled out with New York banged up among the forward ranks. The 23-year-old Pionk could provide an offensive spark given that he's posted 20 points in 46 appearances this season, but his minus-10 rating suggests Pionk still has a lot to learn in his own end.
