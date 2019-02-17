Rangers' Neal Pionk: Leaves Sunday's game
Pionk (undisclosed) left Sunday's game in Pittsburgh and did not return, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Pionk took a high-stick from Sidney Crosby in the final seconds of the second period and went straight to the locker room. The Rangers travel to Carolina on Tuesday and it's unclear whether he'll make the trip or not.
