Rangers' Neal Pionk: Light impact in return
Pionk (lower body) fired a shot on goal, blocked a shot and dished out a hit in Tuesday's loss to the Flyers.
Pionk missed the previous three games with this lower-body issue but returned to the Rangers' bottom pairing. After a hot start with 15 points in the first 22 games, Pionk has struggled lately with just five points in the last 20 contests. Still, he's averaging 22:38 TOI along with respectable power-play usage, so that trend is bound to reverse itself at some point.
