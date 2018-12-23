Rangers' Neal Pionk: Multi-point effort in loss
Pionk scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.
It was Pionk's first multi-point game in more than a month (15 games). He has 19 points in 32 games and is tracking toward a 40-plus point season. Pretty good for an undrafted 23-year-old.
