Rangers' Neal Pionk: Notches three assists Wednesday
Pionk picked up three assists, two of them on the power play, while adding two shots and two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Penguins.
It was the first time since his promotion to the NHL that Pionk has seen significant time with the man advantage, and he took full advantage of his opportunities. The 22-year-old now has eight points, all helpers, in the last eight games, and the rookie's role should only keep growing over the final weeks of the regular season as the Rangers look to the future.
