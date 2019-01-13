Rangers' Neal Pionk: Out Sunday
Pionk (lower body) will not be in the lineup for Sunday's contest in Columbus,
Pionk was a game-time decision Sunday but clearly wasn't ready to suit up just yet. The 23-year-old has 20 points in 41 games on the year and the Rangers will certainly miss his scoring upside on the blue line.
More News
-
Rangers' Neal Pionk: Possibility for Sunday•
-
Rangers' Neal Pionk: Scratched with lower-body issue•
-
Rangers' Neal Pionk: Multi-point effort in loss•
-
Rangers' Neal Pionk: Power-play success continues•
-
Rangers' Neal Pionk: Two power-play helpers in loss•
-
Rangers' Neal Pionk: Scores spectacular game-winning goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...