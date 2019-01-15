Pionk (lower body) will not return until after the NHL's All-Star break, according to Rangers coach David Quinn, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

The 2019 NHL All-Star Weekend will take place Jan. 25-26. Evidently, Pionk's going to miss all three games prior to the star-studded action in San Jose, which is terrible news for a Rangers team that relies heavily on the burgeoning defenseman. Despite going undrafted, Pionk averaged close to a half-point between his first 70 contests at the top level. As if that wasn't enough, Quinn will have to find alternatives for both the power play and penalty kill.