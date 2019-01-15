Pionk (lower body) will not return until after the NHL's All-Star break, according to Rangers coach David Quinn, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

The 2019 NHL All-Star Weekend will take place Jan. 25-26. Evidently, Pionk's going to miss all three games prior to the star-studded action in San Jose, which is terrible news for a Rangers team that relies heavily on the burgeoning defenseman. Despite going undrafted, Pionk averaged close to a half-point between his first 70 contests at the top level. As if that wasn't enough, Quinn will have to find alternatives for both the power play and penalty kill.

More News
Our Latest Stories