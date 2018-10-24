Rangers' Neal Pionk: Paces squad in ice time
Pionk dished out two helpers during a team-high 25:52 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.
Pionk now has six assists -- all have come in the last three outings -- in seven games this year, and he's logging major minutes to back it up. The 23-year-old blueliner is still a cheap option in many daily leagues and his power-play use keeps him as a valuable pick.
More News
-
Rangers' Neal Pionk: Assists on team's lone goal•
-
Rangers' Neal Pionk: Three helpers in OT loss•
-
Rangers' Neal Pionk: Best outing of season Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Neal Pionk: Two helpers in OT win over Devils•
-
Rangers' Neal Pionk: Added to World Championship roster for USA•
-
Rangers' Neal Pionk: Scores first NHL goal Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.