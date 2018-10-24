Pionk dished out two helpers during a team-high 25:52 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

Pionk now has six assists -- all have come in the last three outings -- in seven games this year, and he's logging major minutes to back it up. The 23-year-old blueliner is still a cheap option in many daily leagues and his power-play use keeps him as a valuable pick.

