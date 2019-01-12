Rangers' Neal Pionk: Possibility for Sunday
Pionk "might" be an option for Saturday's game against the Islanders, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Pionk couldn't dress for Saturday's game versus the Islanders because of the lower-body injury, but it appears it's minor enough that the 23-year-old blueliner could make the quick turnaround. Look for official word on his status Sunday, especially after Fredrik Claesson exited with an injury Saturday. If neither can go, Brendan Smith would presumably draw in.
