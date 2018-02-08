Pionk was promoted from AHL Hartford on Thursday.

The 22-year-old blueliner has moved quickly within the Rangers' organization, receiving a recall from the AHL ranks less than a calendar year after inking an entry-level deal with the club. Pionk owns 17 points (one goal, 16 assists) over 48 games this campaign and could make his NHL debut Friday if coach Alain Vigneault wants to shake things up after allowing six goals to the Bruins on Wednesday.