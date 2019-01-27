Rangers' Neal Pionk: Returns to practice
Pionk (lower body) joined the Rangers for practice Sunday, Brian Heyman of Newsday reports.
Pionk missed four of the last five games prior to the All-Star break with his lower-body injury. The blueliner provides New York with a strong physical presence as well as some nice offensive upside. He's racked up five goals, 20 points and 83 hits in 42 games. He could be ready to suit up for Tuesday's contest against Philadelphia.
