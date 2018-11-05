Rangers' Neal Pionk: Scores first goal of season
Pionk scored a goal Sunday in a 3-1 win over the Sabres.
The second-period marker gives Pionk a goal and six assists on the season. The 23-year-old blueliner has been logging heavy minutes for New York in the early stages of the campaign and should continue playing in all situations, which makes him an intriguing option in fantasy moving forward.
More News
-
Rangers' Neal Pionk: Paces squad in ice time•
-
Rangers' Neal Pionk: Assists on team's lone goal•
-
Rangers' Neal Pionk: Three helpers in OT loss•
-
Rangers' Neal Pionk: Best outing of season Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Neal Pionk: Two helpers in OT win over Devils•
-
Rangers' Neal Pionk: Added to World Championship roster for USA•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...