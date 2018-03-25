Pionk scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

The assist came on the power play, while the goal was his first in the NHL. Pionk has an active seven-game point streak, piling up 10 points over that stretch, and the 22-year-old rookie is quickly establishing himself as a big part of the Blueshirts' future on the blue line.

