Rangers' Neal Pionk: Scores first NHL goal Saturday
Pionk scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.
The assist came on the power play, while the goal was his first in the NHL. Pionk has an active seven-game point streak, piling up 10 points over that stretch, and the 22-year-old rookie is quickly establishing himself as a big part of the Blueshirts' future on the blue line.
