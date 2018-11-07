Rangers' Neal Pionk: Scores spectacular game-winning goal
Pionk scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens, while adding two shots, four blocks and a plus-2 rating.
Pionk went coast-to-coast to break a 3-3 tie with 2:44 remaining, scoring what was probably the goal of his life on a play that started with a spin move in his own zone and ended with a power move to the net. The 23-year-old defenseman is getting all the minutes he can handle in New York, and he's excelling with eight points through 13 appearances. Owners in search of help on the blue line shouldn't hesitate to scoop Pionk up if he's available.
