Rangers' Neal Pionk: Scratched with lower-body issue
Pionk will miss Saturday's game with a minor lower-body injury, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
The Rangers reportedly will respond by plugging Anthony DeAngelo into the lineup. Pionk -- who has 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 41 games -- is day-to-day ahead of Sunday's road game against the Blue Jackets.
