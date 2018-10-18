Rangers' Neal Pionk: Three helpers in OT loss
Pionk dished three assists, two on the power play, in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals.
He also chipped in four blocked shots, a shot and a hit. The blueliner had been held off the scoresheet through the first four games of the season, but Pionk broke out in a big way Wednesday. The 23-year-old will fill a big role for the Rangers in his first full NHL campaign -- he led all New York skaters with 22:50 in ice time on the night, including nearly five minutes on special teams -- and consistent fantasy production should follow.
