Pionk picked up two assists in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Devils in preseason action.

The 23-year-old is looking good as he heads into his first full NHL season. His exact role on the Rangers' blue line remains somewhat unclear at this point -- even with Kevin Shattenkirk out of Monday's lineup, he wasn't used on the first power-play unit -- so despite his offensive gifts, Pionk will find it tough to maintain the 40-point pace he posted in his debut unless he gets significant ice time with the man advantage.