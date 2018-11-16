Pionk's pair of power-play assists and four shots weren't enough in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Islanders.

Despite his team's poor defensive performance, Pionk escaped with an even rating in a team-high 21:42 of ice time. Coach David Quinn is treating Pionk like his top defenseman, and the 23-year-old defenseman's answering the bell with 12 points in 17 games.