Rangers' Neal Pionk: Will play Sunday
Contrary to a previous report, Pionk (lower body) will be in the lineup for Sunday's game in Columbus.
Thought to be a late scratch, Pionk will actually re-enter the lineup after missing Saturday's contest with the injury.
