Bonino (illness) took line rushes in warmups, indicating he'll play Saturday versus the Bruins, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Bonino was considered a game-time decision after he was scratched Friday versus the Ducks. The 35-year-old should resume a middle-six role barring another late scratch. With Bonino expected back, Adam Edstrom figures to return to the press box.