Bonino (illness) is expected to be a game-time decision Saturday versus Boston, according to Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today.

Bonino was a late scratch for Friday's 5-1 win over Anaheim. He has one goal, four points, five hits and 53 blocks in 27 appearances this season. If Bonino can't play Saturday, Adam Edstrom will probably remain in the lineup.