The Rangers put Bonino on unconditional waivers Tuesday for the purpose of contract termination, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Bonino will become an unrestricted free agent once the process is complete. He produced one goal, four assists, 31 shots on net and 78 blocked shots in 45 appearances for New York this season. The 35-year-old forward was waived by the Rangers on Jan. 25 before being sent down to AHL Hartford.