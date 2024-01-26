Bonino was reassigned to AHL Hartford on Friday after passing through waivers. The veteran won't report to the Wolf Pack until after the NHL All-Star break, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Bonino had a planned family vacation during the upcoming break, so the Rangers have decided to honor that and allow him to wait until afterward to report to Hartford. The two-time Stanley Cup champion hasn't played in an AHL game since 2011-12 when he was with the Syracuse Crunch. While it's no doubt a tough pill to swallow for the 35-year-old, he should be atop the shortlist of potential call-ups should the need arise in New York.