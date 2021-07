DeSimone and a 2022 fourth-round pick were traded by Vegas to the Rangers in exchange for Brett Howedn on Saturday.

DeSimone spent the entirety of the 2020-21 campaign in the minors, picking up 11 helpers through 22 contests split between AHL San Jose and AHL Rochester. The 26-year-old blueliner is a pending unrestricted free agent and isn't expected to be signed by the Rangers, so he'll likely be looking for work elsewhere this offseason.