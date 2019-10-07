Rangers' Nick Ebert: Dealt to Blue Shirts
Ebert was traded to the Rangers from the Senators along with a 2021 fourth-round pick in exchange for Vladislav Namestnikov, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
The blueliner just recently signed a deal in North America this offseason, after he potted 11 goals and 22 assists in 49 games in Sweden during the 2018-19 campaign. Ebert will join a stacked blue line of young talent for the Rangers, and is expected to be shuffled to AHL Hartford rather than the big club following the trade.
