Ebert was traded to the Rangers from the Senators along with a 2021 fourth-round pick Monday in exchange for Vladislav Namestnikov, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

The blueliner just recently signed a deal in North America this offseason after he potted 11 goals and 22 assists in 49 games in Sweden during the 2018-19 campaign. Ebert will join a stacked blue line of young talent for the Rangers and is expected to be shuffled to AHL Hartford rather than the big club following the trade.