Rangers' Nick Holden: All but ruled out again Saturday
Holden is expected to be a healthy scratch Saturday, when the Rangers take on the Leafs in Toronto, Newsday reports.
The Alberta native was deemed valuable enough to be protected from the Golden Knights in the expansion draft, but at least to start this new season, he's on track to have watched the first two games from the press box. Holden added 11 goals, 23 assists and a plus-13 rating over 80 regular-season games last year.
