Holden recorded two assists and a plus-2 rating through 18:21 of ice time during Tuesday's 4-1 win over Anaheim.

After registering 30 points last year, Holden has just a goal and five assists through 29 games to start this season. The 30-year-old defenseman is also hardly moving the fantasy needle in the peripheral categories with just 22 shots, two PIM and no power-play points. It's probably best to aim higher in the majority of settings.